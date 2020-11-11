Police evacuate Idaho clinic, detain man after alleged threats made in medical facility

Emmett Police detained a man on Wednesday who they say was making threats at a local medical facility.

At around 10:30 a.m., Gem County dispatchers were notified of threats, and reported that the subject was making threats to himself and others, according to a police news release. Police did not specify which medical facility was involved.

Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka contacted the Emmett Fire Department to stage at the Tractor Supply parking lot and asked public works to post signs to close down a portion of 12th Street. Medical staff and patients evacuated the building safely and staged at a nearby location until the situation was resolved, according to the release.

Detective Charmaine Williams made contact with the individual by calling his cellphone, and he later walked out of the building and surrendered, according to police. No one was injured.

The individual was taken into custody for evaluation and transported to Nampa for further testing, the Emmett Police Department said.

“Our crisis intervention training has paid off handsomely, if not daily at least two or three times a week,” said Kunka in the news release. “All but one officer who was at POST has successfully completed the training. We all recognize that individuals in crisis should be handled differently than common criminal behavior.”