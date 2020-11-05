Idaho woman, 18, arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, Boise police say

Police arrested an 18-year-old Nampa woman, Eava June-McCarthy, on suspicion of second-degree murder this week in a shooting that left a man dead last month.

Boise Police found the victim, an adult man, on Oct. 30 in the 7000 block of Emerald Street, not far from the Boise Towne Square mall. The victim still has not been identified publicly.

June-McCarthy, who also faces a destruction of evidence charge, was arrested on a warrant on Monday and is now in custody at the Ada County Jail. Detectives have said June-McCarthy and the victim knew each other.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is the potential for additional arrests,” according to a BPD news release on Thursday. “Investigators are asking for any businesses in the area that have not already spoken with police and have security video to contact police.”

Police are seeking the public’s help if anyone has more information or video from the night of the shooting. Detectives are interested in looking for passing vehicles between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. Police say they also are interested in talking with any business owners on Emerald Street between Milwaukee Street and Cole Road, Cole from Emerald to the interstate, and Milwaukee from Emerald.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for mobile devices.

Callers can remain anonymous and you can earn a reward of up to $1,000 if a tip leads to a felony arrest.