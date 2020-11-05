Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Idaho woman, 18, arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, Boise police say

Police arrested an 18-year-old Nampa woman, Eava June-McCarthy, on suspicion of second-degree murder this week in a shooting that left a man dead last month.

Boise Police found the victim, an adult man, on Oct. 30 in the 7000 block of Emerald Street, not far from the Boise Towne Square mall. The victim still has not been identified publicly.

June-McCarthy, who also faces a destruction of evidence charge, was arrested on a warrant on Monday and is now in custody at the Ada County Jail. Detectives have said June-McCarthy and the victim knew each other.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is the potential for additional arrests,” according to a BPD news release on Thursday. “Investigators are asking for any businesses in the area that have not already spoken with police and have security video to contact police.”

Police are seeking the public’s help if anyone has more information or video from the night of the shooting. Detectives are interested in looking for passing vehicles between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. Police say they also are interested in talking with any business owners on Emerald Street between Milwaukee Street and Cole Road, Cole from Emerald to the interstate, and Milwaukee from Emerald.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for mobile devices.

Callers can remain anonymous and you can earn a reward of up to $1,000 if a tip leads to a felony arrest.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown
Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service