Crime
Ada coroner’s office identifies Idaho man shot, killed in Boise home Thursday
The Ada County Coroner’s Office have identified an Idaho man shot and killed in a Boise home on Thursday morning.
John Baker, a 52-year-old Boise resident, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:30 a.m. Thursday after he was shot multiple times, according to a news release from the coroner’s office. Baker’s manner of death is listed as a homicide.
Boise police were called to the home — located in the 1900 block of North Ancestor Avenue — around 4 a.m. Thursday morning after a call relating to a medical emergency was made to dispatchers. Police found Baker with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers later identified 45-year-old Boise resident Josina Regan as a suspect in Baker’s death and took her into custody. She was booked into the Ada County jail, where she is currently being held in lieu of a $1 million bail amount.
Online court records show Regan was charged Friday with single felony counts of second-degree murder and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.
Regan’s next court appearance will be for a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled to take place Nov. 2. She has yet to enter pleas on either of the charges.
