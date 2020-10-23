Idaho woman accused of murder after man is shot, killed inside Boise home Thursday

A 45-year-old Idaho woman is in jail after police alleged she shot a man inside a Boise home early Thursday morning.

Josina Regan, a Boise resident, was booked into the Ada County jail on one felony count of second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Boise police were sent to a home on the 1900 block of North Ancestor Avenue after a call relating to a medical emergency was made to dispatchers. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and tried to conduct lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police later later determined the man’s death to be a homicide and identified Regan as a suspect. She was arrested and booked into the Ada County jail just before 8 a.m., according to online booking records. As of Friday morning, Regan was still in jail custody.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased man as of Friday morning, and that information will be released once the Ada County Coroner has notified next of kin.

The case is still under investigation by the Boise Police Department.