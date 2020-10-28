Boise suspect accused of carjacking taxi, leading police on chase that left 2 cars on fire

An alleged carjacking suspect is in the hospital and an Idaho police car caught fire after a stolen car investigation led to a police chase Tuesday night in Boise.

Police say the suspect — who was not named in a Boise Police Department news release — was taken to a hospital after a Boise officer used his police car to hit the suspect’s car. It was later learned the suspect had previously bandaged gunshot wounds from an unknown, prior incident.

Boise officers were investigating a stolen vehicle that was recovered at a home Thursday on South Benjamin Avenue, according to the news release. While officers were speaking with those in the home, the reported suspect ran out a back door.

Officers were searching the area around 11:15 p.m. when they reportedly saw the man get into a taxi near the intersection of Maple Grove Road and West Barnes Street. When police tried to pull the taxi over, the suspect allegedly forced the taxi driver out of the car and began driving away. Police later learned the driver was threatened by the suspect, possibly with a gun.

Police began chasing the carjacked vehicle. Ada County Sheriff’s deputies later tried to use spike strips to disable the car near Cloverdale Road and Victory Road, but the suspect was able to drive around the strips. The suspect was driving at a high rate of speed and often drove into oncoming traffic.

The chase ended when an officer used his vehicle to crash into the suspect’s car on South Clear Creek Drive. The suspect, who was injured from the crash, tried to run away but was taken into custody by officers.

Ada County Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where it was discovered the suspect had previously bandaged gunshot wounds. Police did not say in the news release how recently the man was shot. The department said in the release that the man was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Boise police say the crash caused the police car to catch fire, which spread to a nearby parked vehicle before the flames were put out by firefighters. No police officers were injured during the chase or crash.

Due to the police chase and the suspect’s injuries due to the car crash, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated to investigate the incident. The Idaho State Police will lead the task force, according to the BPD news release.

The incident was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

