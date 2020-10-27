Nampa police looking for witnesses after Idaho man is shot while confronting burglars

Police in Nampa are investigating a reported burglary that ended with one person shot and suspects on the run.

At 1:51 a.m. Monday morning, officers were sent to a home in the 7300 block of Edgebrook Drive in Nampa after reports of gunshots in the neighborhood, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Officers found a man who was shot in the arm after he reportedly interrupted a burglary outside of his home and confronted the suspects.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are asking for anyone who might have witnessed the incident or might have video to contact law enforcement. Those with information should call Nampa detective Matt Richardson at 208-565-5137 or Cpl. Bryce Martin at 208-468-4486.

You can also leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or online by going to 343COPS.com.

The shooting is one of three to occur in Nampa this month. On Oct. 18, one man was killed and a 33-year-old was charged with second-degree murder after an alleged altercation led to gunfire.

Last Friday, an 18-year-old from Ontario, Oregon, was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on Oct. 11. That shooting injured a 16-year-old Nampa boy, who was shot two times but survived.