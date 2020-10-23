Idaho Statesman Logo
Police arrest man accused of shooting 16-year-old in Idaho, add gang charges

The Nampa Police Department reported Friday that an arrest was made in the Oct. 11 shooting of a 16-year-old Nampa boy.

Joseph Horton, 18, of Ontario, Oregon, was taken into custody on Tuesday for his suspected role in the shooting.

The victim was found lying in the 200 block of High Street in Nampa with two gunshot wounds. He survived the shooting.

At the time, police did not disclose what was believed to be the motive for the shooting.

Horton was arrested by Washington County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of aggravated battery with a gang enhancement, aggravated assault with a gang enhancement and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling with a gang enhancement.

Police say Horton remains in custody at the Canyon County jail.

Nampa Police believe there were several witnesses who were in the area prior to police arrival. They are requesting that anyone with information related to this case contact Detective Carper at 208-468-5636.

