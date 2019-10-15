Police searching for Eagle Road hit-and-run suspect. He may have fled toward the Boise River.

SHARE COPY LINK

Ada County law enforcement officials are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run on Eagle Road on Tuesday afternoon. The man may have fled toward the nearby Boise River, police say.

Eagle police are searching for the male driver of a white GMC pickup truck involved in a traffic accident with a Buick Encore SUV on Eagle Road, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred north of Island Woods Drive just before 3 p.m. Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr said he was not aware of any serious injuries caused by the crash.

Orr said the suspect, Dallon Wheeler, jumped out of the truck and ran into the Island Woods subdivision on the east side of Eagle Road. Eagle police and Ada County deputies searched the neighborhood but were unable to find him.

“Officers suspect he got to the Greenbelt area and went east,” Orr told the Statesman in an email.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A K9 dog lost the scent after tracking Wheeler to the nearby Boise River. The river crosses under Eagle Road near Island Woods Drive.

Wheeler has active arrest warrants on felony drug charges out of Canyon County, Orr said.

Anyone with information should call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.