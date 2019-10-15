Parma man arrested on child pornography possession, distribution charges

SHARE COPY LINK

A Parma man was arrested on child pornography charges last week.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Jason L. Harvey, 45, last Thursday for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography, according to a release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office. The Parma Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office assisted the unit.

Harvey was arraigned in federal court on Friday, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho will prosecute the case.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

