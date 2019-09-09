Middleton man accused of 10 counts of child pornography possession, prosecutor says

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

Authorities arrested Matthew D. Owens on Thursday on suspicion of 10 counts of possession of sexually exploitative material of a child, or child pornography.

Owens, 35, of Middleton, was charged after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

The Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office – an ICAC affiliate – led the investigation. The Middleton Police Department also assisted.

Owens remained in custody at the Canyon County jail on Monday with bond set at $250,000. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.