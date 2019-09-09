Crime
Middleton man accused of 10 counts of child pornography possession, prosecutor says
Authorities arrested Matthew D. Owens on Thursday on suspicion of 10 counts of possession of sexually exploitative material of a child, or child pornography.
Owens, 35, of Middleton, was charged after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office – an ICAC affiliate – led the investigation. The Middleton Police Department also assisted.
Owens remained in custody at the Canyon County jail on Monday with bond set at $250,000. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
