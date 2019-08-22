Idaho IceWorld skating coach arrested on child porn charges

Parents watch their children practice hockey at Idaho Ice World in Southeast Boise. The city of Boise bought the rink in December 2003 from the J.R. Simplot Trust. The city began offering beer and wine after it took over the concession business two years ago. doswald@idahostatesman.com

A longtime Idaho IceWorld youth skating instructor has been charged with felony possession of child pornography.

Boisean Johanthan Schmidt, 40, was arrested Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boise. The complaint accuses him of possession of child porn between Jan. 29 and Aug. 21.

Schmidt has worked as a skating instructor at Idaho IceWorld since 2009, a city parks spokeswoman told the Statesman. He was classified as a temp employee, which means he wasn’t full time.

City Parks Director Doug Holloway sent an email to IceWorld patrons on Thursday, providing notice about the situation:

“There is currently no indication from investigators that the Idaho IceWorld facility or its users were involved in any way,” the email said. “Boise Parks and Recreation is taking this situation very seriously, and the safety of our customers and participants is always our top priority. Schmidt will not be allowed at Idaho IceWorld until further notice.”

The case was investigated by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Schmidt came under scrutiny by investigators because high-definition, digitally animated images of young children engaged in sexual activity with adults were being downloaded at an internet address associated with him, according to court documents. Police served a search warrant at his home on Franklin Road on Aug. 21.

“I interviewed Schmidt, and he admitted to viewing child pornography for many years,” a detective wrote in an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint. “Schmidt admitted he knew it was against the law to view child pornography and he has tried to quit many times but returns to it.”

He told police that he recently began viewing computer-generated or animated images of children because he thought it was not against the law to do so, the affidavit says.

Some of the items found in Schmidt’s house included videos of prepubescent boys engaged in sex acts.

Schmidt was set to be arraigned in federal court on Thursday afternoon.

Possession of child pornography is a crime that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.