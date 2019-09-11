Eagle man is sentenced for dropping woman at fire department after she overdosed

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

An Eagle man who dropped off a dead woman at the fire department after she overdosed at his home has been sentenced to 3-10 years in prison, but the judge retained jurisdiction in the case, meaning he might serve as little as a year in a rider program.

Zachary Pennisi, 27, was initially charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor count of failure to notify. He reached a plea agreement on one of the controlled substance charges in June, per court documents. The prosecutor’s office dismissed the other controlled substance charges and the failure to notify charge.

Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler sentenced Pennisi to three years fixed and up to 10 years total in prison, but he retained jurisdiction for 365 days, so if Pennisi successfully completes the program, he could be granted probation after a year. He could serve his full prison sentence if he fails to satisfy the terms of the rider program.

In August 2018, Pennisi drove 26-year-old Megan Mornhinveg to Eagle Fire Station No. 2. Authorities believe that the woman died of an overdose at Pennisi’s home, per previous Statesman reporting. He claimed that he was trying to get her the drug Narcan, which can be used by first responders to reverse the effects of an overdose.