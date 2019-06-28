Dead body found near Rhodes Skate Park, not related to X Games

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A dead body was found near Rhodes Skate Park on Friday morning, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department.

The adult male, identified by the Ada County Coroner’s Office as 21-year-old Nicholas Keith Olsen, was found between 13th Street and 15th Street near the I-184 Connector. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The police tweeted that the man’s death was not related to the X Games events occurring at the skate park Friday and Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.