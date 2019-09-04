Eagle man accused of hiding dead mother’s body charged with stealing money from her

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

An Eagle man who was charged on suspicion of failing to report the death of his 97-year-old mother has been charged with additional felonies, including four counts of theft by deception, according to court documents.

William Randall Rhoton, 65, was initially charged in June for failing to report his mother Barbara’s death. A blog post from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in June said that the investigation initially began after a third-party reached out to investigators to tell them it had “been years” since anyone had heard from Barbara.

William Rhoton told investigators that his mother was out-of-state, but after an investigation, it was determined Barbara Rhoton had died at least a few months prior. A deeper investigation revealed that Barbara’s body had been removed from the home and into an SUV 1.5 miles from the residence.

In the amended criminal complaint, which was filed Aug. 28, William Rhoton is accused of altering or destroying evidence, four counts of theft by deception, forgery and grand theft.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the complaint, the theft by deception stems from his receiving thousands of dollars in payments from New York Life intended for his mother. The complaint states he was depositing the money into his own account. The incidents took place between March 2016 and June 2019, the complaint said.

The forgery charge stems from his signing the back of a $110 check in her name, and the grand theft comes from his using it for himself, according to the complaint.

William Rhoton is scheduled for an increased bond hearing at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18, followed by a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2.