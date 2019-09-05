Woman in serious condition following stabbing in Caldwell; 2 women held for questioning

Top five criminal offenses in Canyon County Top five offenses in Canyon County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top five offenses in Canyon County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning following a stabbing in Caldwell.

The incident occurred on the 1000 block of 5th Avenue in Caldwell.

The victim, a 26-year-old, was taken to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department.

A pair of adult females have been detained and are being questioned regarding the incident.