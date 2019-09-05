Crime

Woman in serious condition following stabbing in Caldwell; 2 women held for questioning

Top five criminal offenses in Canyon County

Top five offenses in Canyon County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. By
Up Next
Top five offenses in Canyon County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. By

A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning following a stabbing in Caldwell.

The incident occurred on the 1000 block of 5th Avenue in Caldwell.

The victim, a 26-year-old, was taken to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department.

A pair of adult females have been detained and are being questioned regarding the incident.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
  Comments  