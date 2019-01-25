Did Caldwell stabbing start with a hug? ’I am just a tweaker. I don’t want to die.’

A 26-year-old man who survived a stabbing on Wednesday claims that he was trying to hug the suspect, Emily Guerrero, when she attacked him, according to a police affidavit.

Guerrero, 20, remains in custody at the Canyon County jail on a charge of suspected aggravated battery. A probable cause affidavit filed in her case outlines the testimony of a police officer who interviewed the victim and the suspect.

The victim reportedly had a stab wound to his abdomen from the incident, which happened at a home in the 1000 block of North Fifth Avenue in Caldwell.

When police went to interview the man, he was yelling and cursing at the staff at West Valley Medical Center, according to the affidavit, and kept screaming, “I’m dying, I don’t deserve to die.”

He told police that the suspect “started running at me with a knife and stabbed me.” He identified the suspect as Guerrero.

He told police that he was attempting to hug Guerrero and was telling her, “I love you,” according to documents. He reportedly told police: “I am just a tweaker. I don’t want to die.”

When Guerrero was located by police, they said the car she was driving had blood in it. She admitted she was with the man but denied stabbing him, police said.

She said the man started yelling at her about another woman, so she tried to calm him down by doing some heroin with him, according to the police affidavit.

“She said she ‘chased’ him, gave him a hug, and after she hugged him, he started screaming and crying that he got stabbed,” according to the affidavit. Guerrero reportedly implied that he had stabbed himself.

Police said Guerrero also indicated that she did not know what happened because she blacked out.

Her bond is set at $75,000, and her next court appearance is set for Feb. 4.