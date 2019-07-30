Mountain Home man accused in stabbing death of elderly landlady takes plea deal

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Scott Riggs has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Paula Ferbrache, who was found dead in the trunk of her car outside Mountain Home nearly two years ago.

Riggs, 41, accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors, according to the Mountain Home News and online court records. The Elmore County prosecutor declined to comment Tuesday.

Riggs entered an Alford plea in exchange for the reduction of the charge from first-degree murder. That plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges that there is enough evidence for a jury to convict him.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 before Judge Ryan Thomas in Elmore County, according to online court records. Second-degree murder carries penalties of 10 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors plan to recommend 45 years in prison, including 20 years before he’s eligible for parole, the Mountain Home News reported.

Riggs went to trial earlier this year but that resulted in a mistrial. A second trial was scheduled for August.

Ferbrache was Riggs’ landlady and co-worker at the Mountain Home Walmart. Her husband reported her missing on Aug. 25, 2017, when she did not return home.

The next day, her vehicle was found outside Mountain Home. Her body, covered in stab wounds, was in the trunk of the car. Investigators found a knife in the area; prosecutors said Riggs had purchased two knives at a local pawn shop, according to prior reporting by the Statesman.

At the trial in February, Ferbrache’s husband testified that Riggs and his family were about two months behind on rent, and the house had fallen into disrepair, KTVB reported.