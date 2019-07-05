Canyon County
Body found by kayakers on the Boise River, Canyon County works to identify the deceased
While paddling on the Fourth of July, some kayakers in Canyon County reportedly found a body on the Boise River, according to the sheriff’s office.
Canyon County dispatchers received the call around 3 p.m. and deputies responded, finding the body about a half-mile west of the Lansing Lane river access area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
“No immediate identification could be made and it appeared the deceased had been in the river for some time,” according to the news release. “The Canyon County Coroner’s Office will be working to confirm the identity.”
Further information about the incident was not released on Friday.
