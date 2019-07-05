Body found by kayakers on the Boise River, Canyon County works to identify the deceased

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

While paddling on the Fourth of July, some kayakers in Canyon County reportedly found a body on the Boise River, according to the sheriff’s office.

Canyon County dispatchers received the call around 3 p.m. and deputies responded, finding the body about a half-mile west of the Lansing Lane river access area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“No immediate identification could be made and it appeared the deceased had been in the river for some time,” according to the news release. “The Canyon County Coroner’s Office will be working to confirm the identity.”

Further information about the incident was not released on Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW