Eagle man charged with failing to report the death of his 97-year-old mother

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

William Rhoton, of Eagle, has been charged for failing to report the death of his 97-year-old mother, Barbara Rhoton.

Barbara Rhoton’s cause and date of death has not been determined, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office, but her son was booked into jail Thursday.

William Rhoton, 65, was arraigned in Ada County on Friday after being charged on suspicion of felony failure to report a death. His bond is set at $300,000. His next court date is set for 8:30 a.m. July 3.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday said the death investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.