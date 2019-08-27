Ex-Columbia High football coach will serve probation for accusations of lying to police

CDC raises awareness on risks of prescription opioids The Centers for Disease Control's RX Awareness campaign features real-life accounts from people recovering from opioid use disorder and from people who have lost loved ones to prescription opioid overdose. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Centers for Disease Control's RX Awareness campaign features real-life accounts from people recovering from opioid use disorder and from people who have lost loved ones to prescription opioid overdose.

The former Columbia High School football coach accused of attempting to obtain prescription drugs appeared in court on Tuesday morning and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for lying to police.

Jon Helmandollar, 35, was initially charged on suspicion of felony solicitation to commit a crime and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing police. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge via an Alford plea.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges there may be enough evidence for a jury to convict him.

The investigation into Helmandollar began after an Amber Alert was issued on March 20 regarding his child, who was taken out of state by his wife, and was possibly in danger. The child was found safely in Cheney, Washington, and Helmandollar’s wife was never criminally charged.

When Nampa Police spoke to Helmandollar about his missing daughter, police claimed he willfully lied about the girl’s whereabouts, leading to the misdemeanor charge for obstructing police.

Magistrate Judge John Meienhofer accepted Helmandollar’s plea and sentenced him to one year of probation and 90 days in jail, but suspended all but four days of the jail-time. Helmandollar was credited for the four days he already served in jail.

Meienhofer granted Helmandollar a withheld judgment. In a withheld judgment, if Helmandollar successfully completes his probation he could have the charge dismissed form his record. Helmandollar must complete a substance abuse evaluation while on probation and if he completes treatment, he could request the case be dismissed.

Prosecutors dismissed the felony charge Helmandollar faced for felony solicitation to purchase prescription drugs. According to a probable cause affidavit filed at the time of the charging, Helmandollar was accused of attempting to obtain prescription drugs illegally from his wife and third parties over a seven-month span.

At his July court appearance, Helmandollar’s attorney claimed her client’s constitutional right to the presumption of innocence and his right to a fair trial were violated by the Nampa Police Department after they sent out news releases to the media. His attorney, Edwina Elcox, also argued the police department’s investigation went beyond the scope of the initial Amber Alert.

Helmandollar is out of custody, and his next review hearing is set for Feb. 7.

Helmandollar was hired as Columbia’s head coach in January 2018. He played running back at Boise State University from 2004-2007 before he was dismissed following a DUI arrest. He resigned as coach in May after the Amber Alert investigation.