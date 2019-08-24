Idaho Humane Society offers reward for info on dead dog in river after photo posted

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

The Idaho Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of the person or people behind a disturbing image that appears to show a dead dog floating in a river.

Mark Clark, who retired as Payette’s police chief in March, posted the picture on his personal Facebook page on Thursday. It appears to show a dead dog floating. In the caption, Clark wrote, “Went fishing on Payette river up by Letha. Came across this disturbing scene, dog with rope and rock. Appeared to have Been thrown over the bridge.” Due to the graphic nature of the picture, the Statesman has declined to post the photo.

Clark’s post has been shared more than 1,600 times on Facebook. Request for comment from Clark was not immediately returned.

“The Idaho Humane Society has a decades-long history of working with law enforcement officials and communities across the state on animal cruelty and neglect cases. We will continue to follow up with the prosecution offices to make sure this case doesn’t fall through the cracks,” Idaho Humane Society spokeswoman Kristine Schellhaas told the Statesman in an email. “We will continue to advocate for the welfare and responsible care of animals across the state of Idaho, to protect them from neglect and cruelty, and promote humane education, awareness and compassion.”

The Statesman has reached out to the Gem County Sheriff’s Office for comment regarding the case.