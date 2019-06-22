A cat was shot with an arrow in Nampa and died. Police need your help finding information.

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Editors note: The photo and description of this incident may be disturbing to some readers.

The West Valley Humane Society treated a cat Friday that had been shot with an arrow in what the shelter’s officials said they believe was “a clear attempt to kill him.”

According to a Facebook post by the humane society, the gray and white cat was found Friday morning in Nampa near the intersection of Greenhurst Road and Southside Boulevard. The cat, a male believed to be between 2-5-years-old, died while being cared for.

“The individual(s) that are responsible for this horrific act need to be found and justice needs to be served,” the Facebook post reads.

The shelter posted they are looking for the cat’s owner to provide them with closure from the incident.

“From the moment he entered our shelter doors earlier this morning, clinic staff and our veterinarians took immediate action in hopes to save his life,” the post states. “Unfortunately, not long ago he took his last (breath) in our clinic.”

The humane society encouraged anyone that has a nuisance cat near their personal property to contact the shelter. The shelter can provide other alternatives, tips and education to avoid a similar situation in the future, it said.

In another post, the shelter said it had taken in 1,786 cats so far this year. From June 15 and June 22, the shelter said it had taken in 93 cats.

“The overpopulation of felines in Canyon County is becoming more and more prevalent,” the shelter said in that Facebook post.

The Nampa Police Department tweeted that it is treating the arrow incident as a case of animal cruelty and that anyone with information should call dispatch at 208-465-2257.