Idaho man charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty for training roosters for cockfighting

Law enforcement arrested a 23-year-old Nampa man on Thursday on allegations that he was training and mutilating roosters for the purposes of cockfighting.

Carlos A. Angel was charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after 10 roosters were seized from his property in Canyon County on May 3, according to a news release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Angel was booked into the Canyon County jail and has since posted bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. June 6.

“In addition, local law enforcement has received information that illegal cockfights have been ongoing throughout the county and surrounding areas,” according to the news release. “Anyone with information relating to these matters is asked to please contact investigators at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 208-454-7391 or their local law enforcement agency.”

