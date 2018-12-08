University of Idaho football player arrested on rape charge

A University of Idaho football player was arrested Saturday on a rape charge, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office booking records.
Freshman defensive back Kyree Curington of New Orleans was booked at 2:19 p.m. Pacific with a bail of $75,000.
Curington has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, according to a university statement provided by spokeswoman Jodi Walker.
“Kyree Curington has been suspended indefinitely from the football team while the university investigates an alleged incident on campus as it relates to the Student Code of Conduct,” the statement read. “This is in addition to any investigation the Moscow Police Department is conducting.”
The Moscow Police Department daily log shows a sex offense was reported at 5:04 a.m. Pacific on Friday. The listed location was the Wallace Residence Center, which primarily houses first-year students on coed floors.
“Parent calling from California advising possibly sexual assault. Report taken,” the log says.
Curington was a true freshman who appeared in four games this season. He joined the Vandals after two battery charges against him in New Orleans were dropped in June. Those charges stemmed from a fight caught on video involving three Holy Cross School students, including Curington, and two tourists. A witness reported that the students were defending themselves and that at least one of the tourists used a racial slur, The Times-Picayune of New Orleans reported.
Curington couldn’t join the Idaho program until that case was resolved, The Times-Picayune reported.
The rape accusation against Curington comes at the end of a tumultuous year in Idaho athletics because of its history with sexual-misconduct cases. The Idaho Statesman reported in March and April about the mishandling of a case involving a football player and three women during the 2012-13 school year. That led to an independent investigation commissioned by the university and, in August, the dismissal of longtime Athletic Director Rob Spear.
