Meridian man sentenced for posting ads seeking minors for sex and ‘porn production’

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A Meridian man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor after he posted ads on Craigslist for “porn productions” and offered to exchange money for sex with underage girls, according to a press release from United State Attorney Bart Davis’ office.

Vincent Paul Ingolia, 45, pleaded guilty on April 10. He will be placed on five years of supervised release after his prison term and will have to register as a sex offender.

Ingolia posted an ad on March 18, 2018, seeking sexual activity from an underage girl. An undercover Homeland Security Investigations agent responded, and the two shared correspondence. Ingolia offered money for sex and agreed to meet at a Boise gas station. Upon meeting, Ingolia believed the person he was speaking with was an officer, and he fled the scene, officials said.

Upon further research, authorities found that at least 10 other ads had been posted by Ingolia. A search warrant was executed in August 2018, and he admitted to authorities that he communicated with minors previously via Craigslist and that he fled the scene in March because he thought he was speaking with an officer, according to the press release.

Ingolia said he never actually met or had sex with minors, the release said.