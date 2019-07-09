Oregon man came to Idaho to trade drugs for sex with minor. He’ll go to prison instead

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

An Oregon man was sentenced to 60 months in prison Monday after traveling to Caldwell with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bart Davis’ office, 45-year-old Shawn Thomas Conaway of Baker City, Oregon, responded to a Craigslist ad created by IDAC (Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children) in November asking for drugs in exchange for sex. The detective posed as a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, and Conaway “proposed having sexual contact with the 15-year-old” in exchange for drugs, the release said.

Conaway traveled to Caldwell to meet with the 15-year-old and was arrested on-scene. He admitted to traveling to have sex with a minor in exchange for drugs, the release said. Conaway pleaded guilty to the crime on March 5.

Conaway will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence and will register as a sex offender.