Domestic battery charge dismissed against Middleton Mayor Darin Taylor

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the domestic battery charge that Middleton Mayor Darin Taylor faced after an alleged incident on March 2 at his home.

Taylor was charged with the misdemeanor and the case was conflicted out by Canyon County to a special prosecutor with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. The special prosecutor filed a motion last week to dismiss the charge and a judge granted the order on Thursday, according to online court records.

Taylor was arrested March 2 for allegedly grabbing his wife and refusing to let her leave their home. He was booked into jail and released on bond, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty.

Initial reports from witnesses alleged that Taylor has a history of domestic violence with the woman involved. The Middleton City Council twice asked for his resignation, but Taylor declined.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AG’s office, through spokesman Scott Graf, declined to comment on the decision to dismiss the charge.

Taylor did not immediately return a call from the Idaho Statesman on Monday requesting comment.