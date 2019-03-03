Middleton mayor in Canyon County jail on domestic battery charges

An Idaho official was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic battery, according to Canyon County Jail records.
Darin Jade Taylor, who is mayor of Middleton, Idaho, was arrested around 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, records show. He’s charged with a single count of domestic battery, which can be either a misdemeanor or a felony in Idaho, depending on the extent of injury to a victim.
The severity of Taylor’s charge wasn’t immediately apparent.
Taylor was first elected mayor in 2011. A group of “concerned citizens” sought to recall Taylor in 2012, alleging “various unethical or ill-advised decisions,” according to prior Statesman reporting.
His current term ends in December 2019.
