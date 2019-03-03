Crime

Middleton mayor in Canyon County jail on domestic battery charges

By Nicole Blanchard

March 03, 2019 12:59 PM

An Idaho official was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic battery, according to Canyon County Jail records.

Darin Jade Taylor, who is mayor of Middleton, Idaho, was arrested around 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, records show. He’s charged with a single count of domestic battery, which can be either a misdemeanor or a felony in Idaho, depending on the extent of injury to a victim.

The severity of Taylor’s charge wasn’t immediately apparent.

Taylor was first elected mayor in 2011. A group of “concerned citizens” sought to recall Taylor in 2012, alleging “various unethical or ill-advised decisions,” according to prior Statesman reporting.

His current term ends in December 2019.

