Police have arrested a suspect in Caldwell shooting falsely reported as a drive-by

A week ago, police said a woman accused of filing a false police report about a drive-by shooting refused to give further information on who actually shot her. Now officials say they’ve arrested a suspect in the case.
Saturnino Garcia IV, a 34-year-old Middleton man, was arrested Friday evening and charged with aggravated battery in relation to a Caldwell shooting that occurred earlier this month.
According to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department, 49-year-old Aurora Quezada told police she was walking her dog early in the morning on March 5 when she was struck by a bullet during a drive-by shooting. Two days later, police said they had determined Quezada’s story was false — and said she was “uncooperative in identifying the man that shot her or (giving) a clear explanation as to why she was shot.”
The connection between Quezada and Garcia, who was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, wasn’t immediately clear, nor was any motive behind the shooting.
Garcia was arrested on the 200 block of Boise Street in Middleton with the help of Middleton Police Department, the news release said. The shooting occurred at a residence on the 5000 block of Ronco Avenue in Caldwell.
In Idaho, the crime of battery is punishable by up to six months in jail and $1,000 fine. Quezada was charged with filing a false police report, a misdemeanor.
