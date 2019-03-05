Woman walking dog in Caldwell shot in drive-by Tuesday morning, police say

Caldwell police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday morning drive-by shooting.
According to a press release, a 49-year-old woman told police that she was shot in the shoulder by an unknown suspect in a red vehicle as she walked her dog on East Homedale Road near South Montana Avenue.
The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital by a passer-by.
If you have information about the incident, contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-454-7531.
