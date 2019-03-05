Crime

Woman walking dog in Caldwell shot in drive-by Tuesday morning, police say

By Michael Katz

March 05, 2019 04:41 PM

Caldwell police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday morning drive-by shooting.

According to a press release, a 49-year-old woman told police that she was shot in the shoulder by an unknown suspect in a red vehicle as she walked her dog on East Homedale Road near South Montana Avenue.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital by a passer-by.

If you have information about the incident, contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-454-7531.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz covers breaking news at the Idaho Statesman. He attended the University of Southern California and grew up in Pasadena, California.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  