Caldwell woman falsely told police she was shot in a drive-by. Now she could face her own charge.

By Ruth Brown

March 08, 2019 12:35 PM

ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/THE FRESNO BEE Fresno Bee Staff Photo

A Caldwell woman told authorities she was the victim of a drive-by shooting while walking her dog this week, but the Caldwell Police Department said she was actually shot in her home.

On Tuesday, Aurora Quezada, 49, told police that she was shot in the shoulder by an unknown suspect in “a red vehicle” as she walked her dog near Montana Avenue. But on Friday, CPD said in a news release that evidence showed Quezada was lying.

“During their investigation, detectives established that Quezada was actually shot in her home, located in the 5000 block of Ronco (Avenue) in Caldwell, and evidence supporting that fact was found inside the residence,” according to police.

Police said Quezada has been uncooperative in identifying the man who shot her and failed to give a clear explanation as to why she was shot.

Quezada does not want to press charges for the shooting, according to police. But because she told police about the case being a “drive-by,” authorities spent time searching for a shooter.

“Due to her initial report being untruthful and causing fear to the citizens and the many hours police spent looking for the ‘drive-by shooter,’ the Caldwell Police Department will be seeking charges against Quezada for filing a false police report,” police said in a news release.

