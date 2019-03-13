Grand jury indicts 4 Boise teenagers Tuesday for suspected rape of woman in Kuna

A grand jury indicted Tuesday the four Boise teenagers who are accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in Kuna last month.

Magistrate Judge David Manweiler briefly heard Wednesday from the attorneys of three of the Boise teenagers, including Swedi Iyombelo and Mulanga Rashidi, both 18, and Elias Lupango, 19. Manweiler notified them of the grand jury indictment and set the men’s arraignments for March 22.

All of the men have been charged on suspicion of rape for the incident that is alleged to have occurred Feb. 7. The three adult defendants appeared together in court, but they all had separate attorneys representing them.

A 16-year-old male, Ulimwengu Lupango, is the fourth person charged on suspicion of raping the same woman, but until Wednesday his name had not been released by authorities. His name was made public in a copy of the indictment.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

The indictments allege that on Feb. 7, the men vaginally raped the same woman. Prosecutors have said that initially the woman intended only to “hang out” with Iyombelo.

The woman consented to sex with Iyombelo initially, but then said no three times, authorities previously said. The other men are accused of then taking turns raping her in a parked car despite her resistance. Prosecutors say the woman was scared the men would hurt her if she did not comply.

The three adult men remain in custody at the Ada County Jail with bond set at $250,000. The 16-year-old is being held in juvenile detention while he awaits trial.

The defendants in the case used the help of a court-appointed interpreter Wednesday because their first language is not English. All three of the adults are refugees, who came to Boise from Tanzania. It remains unclear if their country of citizenship is Tanzania, or if the refugee camp they came from was in Tanzania.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.