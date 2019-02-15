Four Boise teenagers arrested for suspected rape of an 18-year-old

Four Boise teenagers were arrested over Thursday and Friday on suspicion of felony rape of an 18-year-old woman earlier this month.

Swedi Iyombelo and Rashidi Mulanga, both 18, and Elias Lupango, 19, are all set to appear in court on Friday after being booked into Ada County Jail. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday morning and is being held in juvenile detention.

Because the 16-year-old is a juvenile, his name has not been released yet.

Deputies arrested Iyombelo and Mulanga near a fast-food restaurant in Kuna on Thursday morning. They arrested Lupango on Thursday afternoon in east Boise.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

“Kuna Police began their investigation Feb. 8 after being contacted by a third party,” according to the sheriff’s office’s blog post. “The girl told investigators she was with Iyombelo, who she just recently met, the night before in a car in a Kuna neighborhood when he began to have sexual contact with her. A short time later, the three other teenage boys showed up. All four then forced themselves on the girl in the car.”

Detectives continued to investigate the case and develop evidence – including interviews — before arresting all four suspects.

They will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday.