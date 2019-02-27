Judge denies bond reduction requests for 3 teenagers accused of raping a Kuna woman

Three of the Boise teenagers accused raping an 18-year-old woman this month appeared in court Wednesday to discuss bond reductions, which were ultimately denied.

Ada County Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel heard from the attorneys of Swedi Iyombelo and Mulanga Rashidi, both 18, and Elias Lupango, 19, for their preliminary hearings. The preliminary hearings were postponed until March 13 to give attorneys more time to review evidence.

All three men are charged with felony rape for an altercation that is alleged to have occurred in Kuna involving an 18-year-old woman. The criminal complaints allege that on Feb. 7, the men vaginally raped the woman. They are accused of taking turns raping her in a parked car.

A 16-year-old boy is also charged on suspicion of raping the woman, but his name has not been released by authorities because he is a juvenile.

Lupango, Rashidi and Iyombelo were each represented by a different defense attorney, and all three requested bond reductions. Steckel denied the requests, keeping bond set at $250,000 each.

Iyombelo is accused of reaching out to the victim via social media to “hang out,” and sex was never discussed, according to the prosecutor at his initial appearance. The victim consented to sex with Iyombelo initially, but then said no three times, authorities previously said. The other men are accused of then taking turns raping the victim despite her resistance.

The victim reportedly said she felt like if she told them to stop, she was afraid they would kill her.

On Wednesday, Ada County deputy prosecutor Tanner Stellmon said in court that all of the defendants admitted in police interviews to having sexual contact with the alleged victim.

All three men were living in Idaho as refugees from Tanzania. A translator was provided by the court for the men, whose native language is not English.

If convicted, the crime of rape is punishable by up to life in prison.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergent services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

The Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance can be reached locally at 208-345-7273.