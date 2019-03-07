Crime

Man charged with stabbing a stranger needs more mental health care, doctor says

By Audrey Dutton

March 07, 2019

Ruben D. Diaz, 36, of Boise, is accused of attacking a 74-year-old man with a knife. Boise Police said the men do not know each other, and the victim was outside doing yardwork when he was approached by Diaz and stabbed.
Ruben Diaz, who was charged with a brutal stabbing last year, is still mentally unfit for trial, a psychologist says.

Diaz is accused of stabbing a 74-year-old man who was raking leaves in his yard in Southeast Boise.

Diaz is expected to need psychiatric treatment for another six months.

Read more: The state knew he’d turn violent without meds. So did he. But was anybody checking?

Under Idaho law, a defendant may be evaluated by a mental health expert and found incapable of aiding in their own defense. The accused is then given mental health treatment with the goal of becoming mentally competent to participate in their court case.

District Judge Jonathan Medema in December ordered Diaz into psychiatric treatment for that reason.

Medema said a psychiatric evaluation showed Diaz lacked “capacity to make informed decisions about treatment” and that he presented “a substantial risk of physical harm to other persons.”

That order was for 90 days, and this month Diaz was re-evaluated.

Dr. Richard Baker, chief of psychology at State Hospital South in Blackfoot, said in court documents March 5 that Diaz still isn’t ready.

But, Baker said, “with further treatment, there is a substantial probability that he will become fit to proceed within the foreseeable future.”

The court order was first reported by the Idaho Press.

Audrey Dutton

Watchdog reporter Audrey Dutton joined the Statesman in 2011. Before that, she covered municipal finance policy in Washington, D.C., during the financial crisis. That gave her a fondness for stories about money and powerful institutions. Audrey grew up in Twin Falls.

