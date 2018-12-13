Man who stabbed stranger doing yardwork at Boise home found unfit to stand trial

A man who stabbed a stranger doing yardwork in a quiet Southeast Boise neighborhood last month has been deemed mentally unfit for trial.

District Judge Jonathan Medema on Dec. 12 ordered Ruben Diaz to be committed to the state for treatment at a psychiatric unit for up to 90 days. He will be re-evaluated to see if he’s gained competency.

The judge said a psychiatric evaluation showed Diaz currently “lacks capacity to make informed decisions about treatment” and that he “presents a substantial risk of physical harm to other persons.”

Diaz was diagnosed at some point in his life with schizophrenia and a developmental disability, according to court records.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Diaz is accused of stabbing a 74-year-old man in the face, neck and hands with a knife. They were strangers, and Diaz first approached the man seeming to ask for directions, according to previous reports.

He was released into an assisted living facility four months ago after spending nearly 10 years in prison. The facility was less than a mile from the victim’s home.

Statesman reporter Katy Moeller contributed.