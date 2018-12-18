He battled depression. Now fighting stigma around mental health is BYU QB’s ‘passion.’

One of college football’s wildest careers ends Friday when BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum takes the field for the final time at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Boise native and Eagle High grad can fill a highlight reel with his own on-field accomplishments. But the on-again, off-again starter might leave Provo known more for his mental health advocacy than his multiple game-winning Hail Marys.

Mangum took to Instagram to detail his battles with anxiety and depression April 3, 2017, revealing he sought therapy and took daily antidepressants, a shocking admission for a leader in a sport built around physical and mental toughness.

The post went viral and thrust Mangum into a role as a crusader for mental health in sports the past 20 months, detailing his struggles and successes to ESPN, CBS and USA Today.

“I knew there was a stigma surrounding mental health, especially around athletics, especially around males,” Mangum told the Idaho Statesman on Monday evening. “So I felt like with the platform football had given me, I could be an advocate and help try to erase that stigma that surrounds mental health — to let people know that it’s OK to get help.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about, that they are not alone, and that it’s not a sign of weakness or brokenness to seek treatment.”

Mangum, 25, and the Cougars (6-6) face Western Michigan (7-5) in the Potato Bowl at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN at Albertsons Stadium, a fitting location for Mangum. He played his first Optimist flag football game on Boise State’s blue turf as an 8-year-old. Kevin McDonald, now the executive director of the Potato Bowl, was his coach.

But after leaving the Treasure Valley as one of the nation’s most sought-after recruits, he ends his college career as a backup. He lost his job to freshman Zach Wilson after a 3-3 start, the latest low in a career filled with more peaks and valleys than an untamed mountain range.

Mangum graduated from Eagle High in 2012 as the No. 3-rated quarterback in the country and was the co-MVP at the Elite 11 camp alongside Jameis Winston, a Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Mangum returned from his Mormon mission in 2015 and immediately began to justify the hype, coming off the bench to throw a game-winning Hail Mary at Nebraska. He made his first start the next week, throwing another last-second TD to beat Boise State. And he finished his first season with BYU freshman records for passing yards (3,377) and touchdowns (23).

Pocatello native Taysom Hill received an extra year of eligibility and won back the starting job in 2016. Then once the Cougars were finally all his, injuries marred Mangum’s junior campaign.

A torn Achilles jeopardized his senior season, but Mangum beat every timetable to return for fall camp and win a four-way race to start the opener. He led BYU to a road win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin and a 3-1 start this fall. But back-to-back losses to Washington and Utah State led the Cougars to turn to Wilson.

Despite all the ups and downs, a new head coach and three offensive coordinators in four years, Mangum said he never considered transferring.

Rocky Mountain High School at Eagle High School on Friday night Sept. 10, 2010. Joe Jaszewski Idaho Statesman file

“It hasn’t been an easy road, but he’s always handled himself with class and dignity,” Eagle coach Paul Peterson said. “He’s been an absolute role model and credit to his family, and for future generations of young athletes on how to handle both the good and the bad.”

During the spring of 2016, Mangum’s anxiety spiraled out of control and he shut down. He withdrew from his friends and family, thinking he could tough it out himself, he told the National Football Foundation’s “Unashamed” documentary dedicated to mental health.

His mother, Karen Mangum, eventually convinced him to try counseling. And after six months, he regained control and learned tools to cope with his anxiety and depression.

The battle turned him into a champion for mental health.

“A lot of times in sports, there’s a big emphasis on being tough, being strong, being mentally tough,” Mangum said. “Not letting things get to you and not showing pain, not showing weakness and pushing through things and fighting through things.

Timberline quarterback Tanner Mangum looks for a receiver on the run in Thursday night’s football game against Eagle at Bronco Stadium in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

“While there is value in that in the right situation, it often spreads to the mental health realm. So there’s the feeling that I can’t show weakness. I’ve got to push through it, fight through it. You don’t need help, you just deal with it on your own.

“... But there’s been a lot of work being done trying to improve that. … It’s not a character issue. It’s not a mental toughness issue. It’s a chemistry thing that you can go and get help with, that you can go and get resolved.”

The public admission earned Mangum admirers across the country. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and NBA stars Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan have since detailed their battles with depression. But Mangum was one of the first active athletes to go public.

“He put it out there and let everyone know going through those same issues that they are not alone,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “... It’s come with some criticism and everything. But he’s got so much courage to help people out. He’s always about helping others. It’s a treat as a head coach to have him be one of our leaders.”

Sitake remains tight-lipped about his plan for Mangum in his final game as a Cougar. Either way, Mangum’s days in a uniform are numbered. He’ll train for BYU’s pro day and hopes to earn an NFL minicamp offer, an opportunity he called a dream. But that dream remains a long shot, and Mangum has started to turn his attention to what comes after football.

His personal battles sparked an interest in psychology. His degree is in sociology, but he’s served as a research assistant for the school’s psychology department and plans to return to Provo to pursue a master’s in counseling when his football career ends. One day, he wants to establish a foundation dedicated to mental health.

“It’s something that I’m passionate about, and it’s something I want to pursue,” Mangum said. “It’s something that I’ve enjoyed — being able to help others and connect with others.”

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Who: BYU (6-6) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise (36,387)

TV: ESPN (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Alex Corddry)