4 teens, 4 adults arrested after September killing of 16-year-old boy in Nampa

Nampa police arrested eight individuals Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in September, according to a news release. Four of the suspects are adults and four are teenagers.
Roberto Angel Gomez died at a hospital from gunshot wounds on Sept. 25; Gonzalez was located near 11th Avenue and Powell Avenue. At the time, police did not list any suspects. Two people are charged with first-degree murder, including Maribel Menchaca and a 16-year-old Nampa boy. The other six are charged with aiding and abetting, accessory, robbery or perjury.
It’s unclear if the teenagers will be charged as adults or charged as juveniles. Because they are minors, police did not release the names of the teenage suspects believed to be involved.
With assistance from Caldwell police and the United States Marshals Service, the following individuals were arrested after investigations:
- Maribel Menchaca, 42, of Nampa – first-degree murder and robbery
16-year-old Nampa male – first-degree murder and robbery
- Elizabeth Esparza, 28, of Caldwell – accessory to first-degree murder, aiding and abetting robbery, and perjury
- Olivia Hernandez Santana, 35, of Caldwell – accessory to first-degree murder, intimidation of a witness and perjury
- Jose Menchaca, 39, of Nampa – aiding and abetting robbery
- 17-year-old Nampa male – accessory to first-degree murder, aiding and abetting robbery, and perjury
- 16-year-old Nampa male – accessory to first-degree murder, and aiding and abetting robbery
- 16-year-old Caldwell male – aid and abet first-degree murder, aiding and abetting robbery, and intimidation of a witness
Maribel Menchaca was first arrested in November for suspected robbery after she told police she took Gomez’s gold chain during a family confrontation that happened just hours before he was shot to death.
At the time, Maribel Menchaca told police investigators that she was backing up her son when she confronted Gomez that day, according to court documents. She allegedly admitted to pushing him and yanking the chain off his neck. When she was arrested, her son told police that during his family’s confrontation with Gomez, his uncle punched and knocked Gomez to the ground, and he admitted taking Gomez’s gun from the trailer.
“We cannot undo the loss suffered by the victim and his family,” Nampa police chief Joe Huff said in a news release. “This was a high priority case and these indictments reflect the hard work and diligence of our officers who identified the people involved in these crimes.”
