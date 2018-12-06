8 arrested after September death of 16-year-old teen in Nampa

Nampa police arrested eight individuals Thursday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in September, according to a news release.
Roberto Angel Gomez died at a hospital from gunshot wounds on Sept. 25; Gonzalez was located near 11th Avenue and Powell Avenue. At the time, police did not list any suspects.
With assistance from Caldwell police and the United States Marshals Service, the following individuals were arrested after investigations:
- Maribel Menchaca, 42, of Nampa – first-degree murder and robbery
- Elizabeth Esparza, 28, of Caldwell – accessory to first-degree murder, aid and abet robbery, and perjury
- Olivia Hernandez Santana, 35, of Caldwell – accessory to first-degree murder, intimidation of a witness and perjury
- Jose Menchaca, 39, of Nampa – aid and abet robbery
- 17-year-old Nampa male – accessory to first-degree murder, aid and abet robbery, and perjury
- 16-year-old Nampa male – accessory to first-degree murder, and aid and abet robbery
- 16-year-old Caldwell male – aid and abet first-degree murder, aid and abet robbery, and intimidation of a witness
- 16-year-old Nampa male – first-degree murder and robbery
“We cannot undo the loss suffered by the victim and his family,” Nampa police chief Joe Huff said in a news release. “This was a high priority case and these indictments reflect the hard work and diligence of our officers who identified the people involved in these crimes.”
