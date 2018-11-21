Idaho trooper shot motorcyclist after 2-minute struggle over firearm, police say

Before an Idaho State Police trooper fatally shot a motorcyclist on Monday, there was a struggle that lasted about two minutes as the man tried to take the trooper’s gun, ISP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Christopher E. Williams, 41, of Boise, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office. He was shot on Monday in Meridian after a trooper riding a motorcyclist attempted to stop Williams for traffic violations.

The initial stop was at the intersection of Waltman Lane and Meridian Road, but when the trooper approached the motorcycle on foot, Williams accelerated and sped away down Waltman, according to ISP.

“The ISP trooper got back on his motorcycle and located the suspect at the end of the street. As the ISP trooper again attempted to make contact with Williams, a physical altercation occurred between them surrounding a struggle over the trooper’s firearm,” ISP reported in a news release. “After approximately two minutes of fighting for the weapon, preliminary evidence indicates the ISP trooper fired several shots which struck the suspect in the torso.”

The trooper began life-saving measures, which paramedics later took over, but Williams was later pronounced dead. ISP has not yet named the trooper involved, but say the trooper was wearing an on-body video camera and video is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Williams was released from prison onto parole in October of 2017 after being convicted of felony domestic battery in Kootenai County in 2009. His parole would not have been complete until 2020.