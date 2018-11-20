Coroner identifies male suspect shot and killed after ‘altercation’ with ISP trooper

The Ada County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who was shot and killed by an Idaho State Police trooper in Meridian following a “physical altercation” on Monday afternoon.
Christopher E. Williams, 41, of Boise, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s Tuesday afternoon release. According to information provided by the ISP on Monday, Williams fled the scene of a traffic stop near the intersection of Meridian Road and Waltman Lane and was followed by a trooper to a dead end.
An altercation ensued, and the trooper fired his weapon, killing Williams, who died at the scene.
The trooper was not hurt in the incident, ISP said. The case is still ongoing and is being led by the Boise Police Department’s Critical Incident Task Force.
