Police: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Meridian

A suspect was shot and killed after a physical altercation with an Idaho State Police trooper in Meridian on Monday afternoon, ISP spokesman Tim Marsano told the Statesman on Monday.
Marsano said the suspect, who was not identified, fled during a traffic stop. The trooper pursued the suspect to a dead end near the intersection of Meridian Road and Waltman Lane, where “a physical altercation” ensued, Marsano said in a phone interview.
The trooper, who was the only law enforcement on the scene at the time, fired his weapon during the altercation. Marsano said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, though the trooper attempted life-saving medical treatment. The trooper was not injured.
The dispatcher said ISP requested medics around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. No further information was immediately available.
There have been 13 officer-involved fatal shootings across Idaho this year, nearly double the previous record of 7 incidents in a single year.
This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this as we learn more.
