Boise mass stabbing suspect will stand trial in January; judge wants jury pool of 300

Timmy Kinner Jr., 30, opted to “stand silent” at a plea hearing to one first-degree murder and multiple aggravated battery charges in 4th District Court on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Kinner is accused of killing a 3-year-old girl at her birthday party and attacking eight others with a knife at an apartment complex in June. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com