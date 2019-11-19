Nampa man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of his wife at Ontario hospital

A Nampa man accused of stabbing his wife at an Ontario hospital Friday has been charged with four crimes in Malheur County, including attempted murder.

Just after midnight on Nov. 15, Ontario police responded to a call at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, 351 SW 9th St., where Ramiro Garcia’s wife was stabbed multiple times in an emergency room bay. The victim was stabbed in her upper body and was transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

Garcia’s family had taken him to the hospital after he’d begun “freaking out” earlier that night, police said. They said that after the 28-year-old attacked his wife, he fled the hospital and was captured near 300 Southwest 4th Avenue in Ontario.

Garcia’s wife is now reported to be in stable condition.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Heninger said Garcia was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and first-degree assault in the stabbing of his wife; attempted assault in an attack on a second victim, Matthew Erickson; and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a glass door at Saint Al’s.

Garcia’s bond was set at $145,000; he is being held in the Malheur County Jail.

The Malheur County District Attorney’s office said it will present the charges to a grand jury on Thursday, and Garcia is set to appear in court on Friday.