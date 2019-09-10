Man left infant in car while he was in Ontario pot shop. Police are investigating.

How the brain responds to marijuana Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use.

A man who left a baby inside a car while he shopped at an Ontario marijuana dispensary could be facing child endangerment charges.

Police were called to Burnt River Farms Cannabis Company at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an infant left in a vehicle.

“Employees of the business stood with the child until the driver of the vehicle could be found,” a press release from the Ontario police department says.

The man left with the baby before police arrived. They were unable to locate his vehicle in the immediate area, but the incident is still under investigation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No one younger than 21 is allowed in marijuana dispensaries, but it’s also illegal to leave a child younger than 10 unattended “in or at any place for such period of time as may be likely to endanger the health or welfare of such child,” according to Oregon law. A person who does this can be charged with second-degree child neglect.

Additionally, Ontario has a city ordinance that prohibits leaving children younger than 10 unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes. The code allows police officers to break into vehicles to remove children in these situations.

Police have not released a description of the man or the vehicle.