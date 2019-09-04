Crosswalk crash that sent Kuna girl to hospital, injured dog, under investigation

10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.

No citations or charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon in an incident where a 16-year-old girl was struck by a car as she crossed a Kuna street.

The force of the collision at West Avalon Street and North School Avenue “threw the girl down the street,” and witnesses called 911, according to information provided to the Statesman on Wednesday by Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

Initial reports were that the girl was stepping into a marked crosswalk on West Avalon when she was hit by a car traveling east, Orr said. Traffic on Avalon Street in that area doesn’t have stop signs; the speed limit drops from 35 to 25 miles per hour just before that intersection.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that appeared to be serious, he said via email. The dog with her was also injured in the crash.

The car was badly damaged by the collision, Orr said. The name of the driver — a 70-year-old man — hasn’t been released.