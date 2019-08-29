2 people on motorcycle killed in accident on Interstate 84 east of Boise

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

Two people are dead following a motorcycle accident on Interstate 84 east of Boise on Thursday afternoon.

Douglas Renaud, 63, of Caldwell, was driving a 2006 Honda GL 1800 motorcycle and had Jacqueline Cramer, 56, of Emmett, as his passenger on the back. Douglas left the road and overturned the motorcycle on the median side of I-84.

Cramer died at the scene, according to a release from the Idaho State Police. Renaud died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Both were wearing helmets.

The accident blocked the left lane of eastbound traffic for about 2 1/2 hours.