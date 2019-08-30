A 16-year-old girl died after a rollover crash in rural Canyon County, authorities say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 16-year-old girl was found dead on a rural Canyon County road early Friday after an apparent rollover crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash that killed Natasha Hutton, of Caldwell, happened on Mink Road, just west of Farmway Road, according to Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker.

“The victim had earlier been reported as overdue in returning from her job and an attempt to locate was done at that time,” Decker said.

She was ejected from the vehicle and reportedly wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The crash was called in at 4:10 a.m., but it’s unclear if that’s the time Natasha was found, or the time the actual crash occurred.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.