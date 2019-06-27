Eagle Road to get another major grocery store in one of Valley’s fastest-growing areas

Kathy Holland on Albertsons’ new Market Street store in Meridian Albertsons is opening its new Market Street store in Meridian, at an old Shopko store at Fairview and Eagle roads. It's offering an expanded selection from its Broadway store that opened in July. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Albertsons is opening its new Market Street store in Meridian, at an old Shopko store at Fairview and Eagle roads. It's offering an expanded selection from its Broadway store that opened in July.

As cul-de-sacs and rooftops spring up along Eagle Road, they’ve left one key corner untouched — the northwest corner of Eagle and Amity roads.

If it seems as if the parcel has been claimed, it’s because it has been. In 2016, Albertsons purchased the 16-acre site with plans for a store, though the company didn’t have plans to build right away. Families had to move in first.

Now South Meridian is one of the fastest-growing areas in the city, with dozens of projects underway in the 4-mile stretch of Overland from Eagle Road west to Ten Mile Road and south 2 miles to Amity Road. Development includes a YMCA that opened there last year, several residential projects and a Hilton hotel.

With growth abundant, Albertsons is now revisiting its plans for the site. This month, the company submitted plans to the city of Meridian to build a 55,000-square-foot grocery store, plus a gas station, bank, and space for restaurants and offices. The property also will include parking for 353 vehicles.

The Meridian City Council will consider the project at 6 p.m. July 16 at City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.

Albertsons is developing a commercial center at the northwest corner of Eagle and Amity Roads. It will be anchored by their grocery store and include shops, restaurants and a bank. The Land Group, Inc.

It’s unclear what the development timeline will look like.

An Albertsons spokesman could not be reached. Albertsons Development Manager Mark Palmer said he was not authorized to comment on the project.

When Albertsons first proposed the project, residents of the nearby Tuscany subdivision spoke out, protesting the traffic the project would bring.

Albertsons has rapidly expanded its presence in the Boise suburbs. Earlier this year, Albertsons opened a Market Street location on Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue in Meridian. The company is planning two more stores in Star and Boise’s Barber Valley, north of Bown Crossing.



