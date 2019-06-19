Here comes a new high school in Meridian. And here come 400 houses just north of it

Meridian is the fastest growing city in Idaho. Here’s what that means. Meridian, a Boise suburb, is adding thousands of residents every year. It is Idaho's second-largest city. Its population is estimated to 166,945 by 2040. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meridian, a Boise suburb, is adding thousands of residents every year. It is Idaho's second-largest city. Its population is estimated to 166,945 by 2040.

When the Meridian City Council approved the site of a new high school in northwest Meridian last fall, some council members said it would invite further residential development to the city’s outer limits.

They were right.

The City Council on May 28 approved a 401-house Gander Creek subdivision at the southwest corner of North McDermott Road and West McMillan Road, just west of the future Idaho Highway 16 extension that will run parallel to McDermott.

The land is owned by Trilogy Development and Kenneth Goldbach and Melynda Maxwell.

Trilogy is partnering with Meridian home-builder Biltmore Co. on the development, too.

Much of the property, previously zoned for rural urban-transition, is now zoned as medium-density residential, as suggested in the the comprehensive plan.

A house design that Trilogy Development and Biltmore Co. anticipate in their planned Gander Creek subdivision at the southwest corner of North McDermott Road and West McMillan Road in Northwest Meridian.

Just south of the neighborhood, the West Ada School District plans to open its new Owyhee High School in fall 2021. On the same site, the school district also has land reserved for a future elementary school.





The Gander Creek subdivision would be built in several phases. Eventually, students will be able to walk to the nearby Owyhee High School, which the West Ada School District plans to open in fall 2021.

Trilogy Development has also been active around Boise, where it is making plans for 307 townhouses, single-family houses and apartments on West Hill Road Parkway in Northwest Boise. The Boise company is owned by John Laude Sr.